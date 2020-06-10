The salt mines of Garmsar are an important natural resource and tourist attraction in Semnan province, central Iran.

Mainly located in the mountains or under the ground, the salt mines of Garmsar extend like a winding tunnel in the heart of the earth. As a result, their salt is extracted through the room-and-pillar system.

Currently there are 92 salt mines around the city, which create about 400 job opportunities.

The purity of the salt extracted from a large part of these mines is over 98 percent: a feature that makes the salt of Semnan province stand out.

What follows are IRNA’s photos of the salt mines of Garmsar:

