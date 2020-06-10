Mainly located in the mountains or under the ground, the salt mines of Garmsar extend like a winding tunnel in the heart of the earth. As a result, their salt is extracted through the room-and-pillar system.

Currently there are 92 salt mines around the city, which create about 400 job opportunities.

The purity of the salt extracted from a large part of these mines is over 98 percent: a feature that makes the salt of Semnan province stand out.

What follows are IRNA’s photos of the salt mines of Garmsar: