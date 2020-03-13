Iran’s Armed Forces to Start Clearing Streets of All Cities in 24 Hours

The extraordinary measure was announced by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, who said, “Clearing shops, streets and roads will be carried out in the next 24 hours as a national decision.”

The top general added that this would be carried out in coordination with the Interior Ministry and provincial governors-general.

General Baqeri said that a scheme to spot people suspected of carrying the virus will be carried out in 10 days.

Meanwhile, the Basij (voluntary) medical students, conscripts with medical expertise and retired health workers, will be drafted in to the efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far killed 514 people and infected nearly 12,000 more.