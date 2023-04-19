Iran’s ambassador, Putin’s envoy discuss upcoming Syria summit in Moscow

Kazem Jalali sat down for talks with Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow on the agenda of the forthcoming summit that will bring Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey to the negotiating table.

During the meeting, Jalali and Bogdanov emphasized the importance of the peace initiative for strengthening the stability and security of the region, calling for a continuation of efforts to bring the viewpoints of the conflicting parties closer together.

Syria has been grappling with foreign-sponsored militancy since 2011.

Iran and Russia have been providing aid to Damascus in its fight against Takfiri terror groups, while Turkey has been supporting a number of militants fighting the Damascus government.

Over the past years, Iran, Russia and Turkey have been mediating a peace process between Syria and a number of opposition groups aimed at ending the militancy.

The summit was initially planned to be held in March, but reports said it was postponed as Damascus sought guarantees from Ankara to stop “supporting terror groups” and ending the military occupation of parts of the country.