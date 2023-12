The event was held on Monday afternoon at Imam Hossein Square in downtown Tehran.

Those killed, from different Iranian provinces, whose bodies were recently identified in search operation in Syria.

The term “Defenders of the Holy Shrine” refers to those who go to Syria to sacrifice their lives in defense of the shrine of Hazrat Zeinab, the sister of the third Shia Imam, near Damascus, against Takfiri militants.

