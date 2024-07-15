Syrians voting in parliamentary election

Some 8,151 polling stations opened in the areas held by the Syrian government at 7:00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) on Monday and will close at 7:00 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).

The election will see 1,516 candidates vying for 250 seats in the parliament.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s ruling Baath party is expected to secure most of the votes.

“The election process is being conducted under the full supervision of the Supreme Judicial Elections Committee, starting from nomination until the announcement of the results,” the official SANA news agency reported.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011, with Western countries and their regional allies aiding terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the Arab country.

Syrian forces, backed by Iran and Russia, have managed to win back control of almost all regions of the Arab country.

However, Syria’s northern parts are still controlled by militants and foreign occupation forces.