Syria sets conditions for restoring ties with Turkey

In a statement, the ministry expressed appreciation to the “friendly and brotherly countries that have made sincere efforts to mend Syrian-Turkish relations”, but insisted on the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syrian territory and fighting terrorist groups.

It added that the cornerstone of these principles is the mutual respect for sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, along with addressing any threats to the security and stability of both nations.

The statement comes amid high hopes of restoring Syrian-Turkish relations. Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed readiness to mend ties with Syria, emphasizing Ankara’s desire to return relations to their previous levels.

Formal diplomatic relations between Turkey and Syria were severed in 2012 following the onset of the Syrian war, with Turkey backing opposition groups against the Damascus government.