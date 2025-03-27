Nearly 1,900 people arrested in Turkey protests over jailed mayor

Imamoglu, President Tayyip Erdogan’s biggest political rival who leads him in some polls, was jailed pending trial for graft on Sunday. His arrest prompted the largest anti-government protests in a decade and led to mass arrests across the country.

Imamoglu’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), other opposition parties, rights groups and Western powers have all said the case against the mayor – dismissed from his job due to the case – was a politicised effort to eliminate a potential electoral threat to Erdogan.

The government denies any influence over the judiciary and says the courts are independent.

Speaking to international media representatives in Istanbul, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc stated Ankara had asked its European partners to act with “common sense”, adding the gravity of the allegations against Imamoglu required his arrest.