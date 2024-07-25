Russian, Syrian leaders meet in Kremlin

“I am very interested in your opinion on how the situation in the region as a whole is developing. Unfortunately, it is tending to escalate, as we can see. This directly concerns Syria as well,” Putin said at the meeting.

“I am very glad to see you. We have the opportunity to talk about the entire complex of our relations,” Putin added.

The president also proposed to discuss the situation in the region, which tends to worsen, noting that this also applies to Syria. He also expected to discuss with Assad trade and economic relations between Russia and Syria.

Assad in turn has noted the relevance of a meeting with Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of current geopolitical events to discuss possible prospects and scenarios.

“Considering all the events that are happening today in the world and in the Eurasian region as a whole, our meeting today seems very important to discuss all the details of the development of these events, to discuss possible prospects and scenarios,” Assad said at the meeting.

Russia and Syria have gone through difficult tests over the past decades, the president stated, adding that the meeting coincides with the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

“Over the past decades, our countries have gone through difficult trials. These decades have witnessed complex transformation processes within our countries. However, over all decades, relations between our countries have maintained a level of trust and this is an indicator of the maturity of our peoples.”