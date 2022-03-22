‘Iranians awaiting good news from Vienna talks’

Masoud Khaansari expressed hope that the Iranian negotiating team will bring good news for the Iranian people in the initial weeks of the new Persian year.

Khaansari noted that Iran’s future will not be decided by oil or state economy but by using new technologies, attraction of foreign and domestic investment and gaining assistance from creative and competent people who are unfortunately migrating from the country.

Khaansari added that any planning without considering these factors will be doomed to failure.

He said this Nowruz must be a season for changing course as well as changing management and governance policies.

The head of Tehran’s Chamber of Commerce reiterated that a nuclear deal and sanctions removal will result in economic breakthroughs, attraction of investment and improvement of people’s livelihoods.

He said amid the Ukraine war which has made matters more complicated, Iran must make its national interests a top priority, try to be neutral through a robust diplomacy and make the most of possible opportunities.