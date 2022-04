The Iranian team, comprised of Hanieh Rostamian, Golnoush Sebghatollahi and Elham Harijani, won the gold in the pistol contests of the ISSF event in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro.

Their medal is the fourth the Iranian team has bagged in the international competitions.

Three days into the Shooting World Cup, the Iranian athletes have won one gold, one silver and two bronze pendants and so far hold the second rank in the contests.