Iranian Woman to Receive French Order of Arts and Letters

The order is awarded by the French government both to French and non-French nationals who make significant contributions to the arts, literature, or the propagation of these fields.

“Over the years I have tried to introduce the Iranian art to the world and to inform the Iranian younger generations about the artistic developments in progressive countries such as French,” said Ghabaian.

Mohammad-Reza Shajarian (vocalist), Professor Mahmoud Hesabi (physicist), Abbas Kiarostami (director and photographer), Dariush Shayegan (writer and poet), Leila Hatami (actress), Yadollah Royayi (poet), Shahram Nazeri (vocalist), Pari Saberi (theatre director and playwright), Mohsen Makhmalbaf (director), Asghar Farhadi (director), Mohammad Ali Sepanlou (poet and writer) are among the Iranian artists, scientists, and literati who have received the order before.