Iranian, Turkish FMs Discuss Regional Issues in Istanbul

In the Sunday meeting, the two sides discussed various aspects of very good bilateral ties, the most pressing regional and international issues including the latest developments in the political process of Syria, the situation of Iraq and Afghanistan, and other issues of mutual interest.

The Iranian foreign minister is in Istanbul to participate in the Heart of Asia conference, a regional initiative for peace in Afghanistan.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Istanbul on Monday morning, the top Iranian diplomat said, “The Heart of Asia conference, or the Istanbul Process, has been held to coordinate regional cooperation with Afghanistan in order to create stability and security in Afghanistan and also inclusive development.”

“Different countries have taken on different responsibilities, while the Islamic Republic’s responsibility deals with training in Afghanistan,” he noted.