Iranian, Turkish Diplomats Discuss Syria Peace

Iran and Turkey have exchanged views on the latest situation in Syria as well as the process of settling the crisis in the country.

The discussions came in a meeting between the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran led by Ali-Asghar Khaji, the senior assistant to the Iranian foreign minister in special political affairs, and the Turkish delegation on the sidelines of the 15th international meeting of senior experts from countries which are part of the Astana talks on Syria.

During the meeting, the two sides held lengthy discussions on the latest situation on the ground in Syria, including in Idlib and the east of the Euphrates river, as well as the trend of a political settlement of the crisis in the Arab country while emphasizing the role of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

Delegates of both countries also stressed that the Syria crisis has no military solution, and can only be resolved through political means.

Khaji, for his part, briefed the Turkish delegation on the outcome of his recent visit to Damascus.

He also stressed the need to fight terrorism in Syria and help advance the political trend in that country within the framework of the activities of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.