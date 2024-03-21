Thursday, March 21, 2024
Iranian snooker sensation: Vafai’s triumph over world no. 1 stuns audience

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Vafaei

In a historic moment for Iranian sports, Hossein Vafai has etched his name in the annals of snooker history with an astonishing victory over "Rani O'Sullivan," the reigning world number one, in the 2024 World Open Snooker Tournament.

In a thrilling round of 16 encounter, Vafai clinched a nail-biting 5-4 win, securing his spot in the quarter-finals.

Vafai’s remarkable journey continues as he prepares to face the winner of the match between “Ding” from China and “Murphy” from England.

The Iranian national snooker player’s meteoric rise in the rankings has been nothing short of spectacular, catapulting him into the top 16 after defeating the formidable O’Sullivan.

The match witnessed incredible drama as Vafai found himself on the brink of defeat in the final frame, only for a rare mistake from O’Sullivan coupled with Vafai’s own tenacity and opportunism to turn the tables, sealing an unforgettable victory.

As Vafai advances further in the tournament, he carries the hopes and dreams of a nation, proving that in the world of snooker, anything is possible.

