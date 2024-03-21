Iranian snooker sensation: Vafai’s triumph over world no. 1 stuns audience

In a thrilling round of 16 encounter, Vafai clinched a nail-biting 5-4 win, securing his spot in the quarter-finals.

Vafai’s remarkable journey continues as he prepares to face the winner of the match between “Ding” from China and “Murphy” from England.

The Iranian national snooker player’s meteoric rise in the rankings has been nothing short of spectacular, catapulting him into the top 16 after defeating the formidable O’Sullivan.

The match witnessed incredible drama as Vafai found himself on the brink of defeat in the final frame, only for a rare mistake from O’Sullivan coupled with Vafai’s own tenacity and opportunism to turn the tables, sealing an unforgettable victory.

As Vafai advances further in the tournament, he carries the hopes and dreams of a nation, proving that in the world of snooker, anything is possible.