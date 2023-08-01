Iranian security chief: US, Israel use terrorism as a tool to create crises in region

In a meeting with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal on Tuesday, Ahmadian pointed to the recent terrorist attack in the Zeynabiyah district near the Syrian capital Damascus.

Ahmadian described the attack as a serious warning about the possibility of the rise of terror groups backed by the US and the Zionist regime.

He added that Syria’s enemies are trying to weaken security in the country.

Ahmadian further hailed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for his resistance and success in foiling the plots of the Western-Israeli front.

He noted that Tehran believes the normalization of ties between Syria and regional countries not only had positive results but it also helped reduce the possibility of interference by extra-regional players.

Ahmadian said the US’s military presence in Syria is a violation of the Arab country’s sovereignty and an attack on its territorial integrity, adding that the US is after reviving the terrorist cells to destabilize Syria.

The Syrian foreign minister also noted that the Zionist regime’s continued aggression against his country is a gross example of state terrorism and as being provocative.

Mekdad said terrorism, military aggression and oppressive sanctions will not weaken the determination of Syrian people to stand up against bulling and greed of their enemies.