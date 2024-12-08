Iranian staff evacuate Syrian embassy: Spokesperson

Baqaei stated on Sunday that Iranian diplomats at Tehran’s embassy in Damascus had evacuated the premises prior to an attack by militants early that morning.

He confirmed that all Iranian staff are safe and left the embassy before the attackers arrived.

Foreign-backed militants, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, have ransacked the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus after the government of President Bashar al-Assad fell early Sunday.

Videos circulated online Sunday showed the militants tearing down the poster that depicted martyred Iranian anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani and Hezbollah chief Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, at the diplomatic mission’s exterior.

They also broke the windows of the embassy and looted its offices.