Media WireForeign Policy

Iranian staff evacuate Syrian embassy: Spokesperson

By IFP Media Wire
Syria War

Iranian diplomats in Damascus left the embassy before members of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) stormed it on Sunday, reports Tehran Times, citing Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei.

Baqaei stated on Sunday that Iranian diplomats at Tehran’s embassy in Damascus had evacuated the premises prior to an attack by militants early that morning.

He confirmed that all Iranian staff are safe and left the embassy before the attackers arrived.

Foreign-backed militants, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, have ransacked the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus after the government of President Bashar al-Assad fell early Sunday.

Videos circulated online Sunday showed the militants tearing down the poster that depicted martyred Iranian anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani and Hezbollah chief Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, at the diplomatic mission’s exterior.

They also broke the windows of the embassy and looted its offices.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks