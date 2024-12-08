Iran confirms Damascus embassy staff safe, condemns raid on diplomatic mission

Baqaei condemned the attack on the Iranian embassy building in Damascus and told reporters that protecting the security and safety of diplomatic and consular premises is a fundamental principle of international law and relations, and it must be observed in any situation.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has warned influential parties involved in the developments in Syria about this issue and has called for preventing the recurrence of such attacks.

Foreign-backed militants, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, have ransacked the Iranian embassy in Damascus after the government of President Bashar al-Assad fell early Sunday.

Videos circulated online Sunday showed the militants tearing down the poster that depicted martyred Iranian anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani and Hezbollah chief Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, at the diplomatic mission’s exterior.

They also broke the windows of the embassy and looted its offices.