Only Syrians responsible for determining future without foreign meddling: Iran

The ministry on Sunday emphasized Iran’s principled stance on respecting Syria’s unity, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

It called for the immediate cessation of military conflicts, prevention of terrorist activities, and the initiation of national dialogue involving all segments of Syrian society to establish an inclusive governance structure that represents all Syrians.

The statement also points out that the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to support international mechanisms, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 2254, in pursuing the political process in Syria, and to that end will maintain constructive engagement with the United Nations.

It also underlined the necessity to ensure the security of all Syrian citizens and foreign nationals, preserving the sanctity of religious sites, and safeguarding diplomatic and consular facilities in accordance with international legal principles.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized Syria’s role as an important and influential country in West Asia, pointing out that it will spare no effort to help establish security and stability in Syria and will continue consultations with all influential parties.