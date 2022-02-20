Iranian saffron very high-quality, tasty: Brazilian minister

Tereza Cristina says she received some Iranian saffron from the Brazilian ambassador to Tehran recently.

She says her husband cooks at home! She adds foods cooked with Iranian saffron are very delicious.

She says she will take back home some Iranian saffron as souvenir when returning to Brazil.

The Brazilian minister made the comments after her trip to the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.

Accompanied by the Brazilian ambassador, Cristina said her trip to Iran was aimed at boosting bilateral trade in the agricultural sector.