Sunday, February 20, 2022
type here...
BusinessAgricultureIFP Exclusive

Iranian saffron very high-quality, tasty: Brazilian minister

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian saffron very high-quality, tasty: Brazilian minister
The Brazilian agriculture minister has commended the excellent quality of Iranian saffron, praising it as outstanding and ambrosial.

Tereza Cristina says she received some Iranian saffron from the Brazilian ambassador to Tehran recently.
She says her husband cooks at home! She adds foods cooked with Iranian saffron are very delicious.
She says she will take back home some Iranian saffron as souvenir when returning to Brazil.
The Brazilian minister made the comments after her trip to the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.
Accompanied by the Brazilian ambassador, Cristina said her trip to Iran was aimed at boosting bilateral trade in the agricultural sector.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks