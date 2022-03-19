Iranian president urges all people to avoid easing Covid health protocols

Raisi said people should avoid thinking that things are back to normal, warning that in the event of negligence on the part of people, a resurgence of the “wicked” virus is likely.

The president made those comments at the last session of Iran’s National Taskforce for Fighting Covid-19 on Saturday.

He noted that the government’s expert measures and people’s cooperation helped decrease deaths, infections and hospitalizations, thanking all for their assistance.

The president however said all people should strictly abide by healthcare protocols during Nowruz.

President Raisi noted that incoming passengers must show proof of getting two doses of vaccine and must also test negative for Covid.

Raisi referred to the dynamic nature of Covid, saying the virus constantly changes and new strains thereof pop up in different parts of the world. Hence, the president argued, all officials and healthcare workers must be fully prepared. Raisi also wished all Iranians a happy and prosperous Nowruz.