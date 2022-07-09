Saturday, July 9, 2022
Iranian president: Passengers entering Iran must test negative for Covid

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID Test in Iran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said all passengers entering the country from abroad via the land, air and sea borders must test negative for Covid-19.

Raisi made the comment at a Saturday meeting of the national taskforce for fighting the Coronavirus.

He also said all people who have chronic diseases must observe health protocols and take action to get their booster shots of the Covid vaccine.

The president also urged all the media to continue giving instructions to people with the help of the ministry of health.

Raisi’s comments come as Iran is witnessing an upward trend in Covid cases. This has changed the risk color of some cities to red and orange, denoting high risk and dangerous respectively in terms of Coronavirus.

