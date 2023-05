Raisi nominated Sahrayi in a letter to Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, pending a vote of confidence at the legislature.

Former Minister of Education Yousef Nouri resigned on April 3 after an outcry over a delay in paying teacher salaries.

Reza-Morad Sahraei was appointed caretaker minister at the time.

Following the delay in paying the teachers, Raisi ordered First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber to investigate the case.