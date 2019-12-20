Iranian President, Japanese PM Meet Behind Closed Doors

Following the private meeting, the high-ranking delegations of Iran and Japan will hold negotiations together.

Upon arrival in Tokyo, the Iranian president was officially welcomed by the Japanese prime minister.

Rouhani landed in Japan following a three-day trip to Malaysia, where he attended the Kuala Lumpur 2019 Summit and held separate meetings with a number of world leaders including Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed and King Abdullah of Pahang, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.