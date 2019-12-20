Iranian President, Japanese PM Meet Behind Closed Doors

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who arrived in Tokyo on Friday morning, started his talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe behind closed doors.

Following the private meeting, the high-ranking delegations of Iran and Japan will hold negotiations together.

Upon arrival in Tokyo, the Iranian president was officially welcomed by the Japanese prime minister.

Rouhani landed in Japan following a three-day trip to Malaysia, where he attended the Kuala Lumpur 2019 Summit and held separate meetings with a number of world leaders including Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed and King Abdullah of Pahang, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

   
   

