Iranian president calls for expediting implementation of agreements with Pakistan

President Raisi made the demand during a meeting with the Pakistani military chief who has visited Tehran for talks with Iranian officials.

The Iranian president also underlined Iran’s policy to turn the Iran-Pakistan border into a safe one, saying this goal can be achieved through expanding border markets and energy cooperation between the two sides.

President Raisi added that his administration’s policy is to boost relations with Muslim neighbors.

The president said the boosting of trade ties with Pakistan will result in boosting political relations between the two neighbors.

The commander of the Pakistani army for his part spoke about security cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad.

General Seyed Asim Munirs said the two sides have reached good agreements to boost security along their border, adding that Pakistani has focused its efforts on accelerating measures that are underway to beef up lasting security.

The top Pakistani military official also hailed Iran’s policy to strengthen relations with neighbors including Pakistan, calling this a highly valuable opportunity for the Muslim world.

Asim Munir earlier met with Commander in chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps General Hossein Salami, and the two sides discussed different security issues.