Top Iranian poet Ebtehaj hospitalized in Germany

“On Tuesday, we transferred my father to a hospital in Cologne due to kidney failure and he is being treated in coordination with German and Iranian doctors. There is nothing to worry about at the moment and we hope he will return home soon after recovery,” he said.

Ali Dehbashi, the editor-in-chief of Bokhara magazine, also confirmed the news and said he has been admitted to the hospital near his residence.

Ebtehaj, who goes by pen name H.A Sayeh, was born in 1928 in the northern lush green Iranian city of Rasht.

He published his first piece of poetry when he was a high school student. Although the number of his poems is not astounding, his poetry is characterized by profusely emotional and meticulously chosen words.