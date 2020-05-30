Iranian People Hold Vigil for George Floyd

A group of Iranian people have held a candlelight vigil for the Black American man, George Floyd, who was killed by the US police.

The candlelight vigil was held in the Mellat Park of Mashhad, the capital of Khorasan Razavi province.

George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old Black man, died on Monday after a white officer used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck down to the ground.

In a video of the subsequent arrest, Floyd can be seen on the ground with his hands cuffed behind while Officer Derek Chauvin presses him to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck.

The brutal act led to protests in cities across the United States. The fired officer who killed Floyd as he pleaded “I can’t breathe”, has been charged with murder.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis has imposed a weekend curfew amid the tensions. Community leaders and residents demand the arrest of the three other officers involved.