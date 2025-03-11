VP says Iran neither consults, nor takes orders on nuclear policy

Speaking at a ceremony marking the handover of leadership at the Iranology Foundation, Aref addressed the issue of “Iranophobia” propagated by Western countries.

He stressed the need for serious efforts to counter this narrative, stating that ECO member states, regional countries, and Islamic nations are Iran’s priorities for fostering ties and presenting the Islamic Republic’s image.

“Unfortunately, some Arab countries have been influenced by the ugly term ‘Iranophobia,’ and we can see its impact on them,” Aref said.

He added that some Islamic countries have questioned Iran’s nuclear intentions, asking whether Tehran is genuinely not pursuing nuclear weapons.

“We believe that if one innocent person is unjustly killed, it is as though all of humanity has been killed. Can such a culture pursue nuclear weapons?” he said.

Aref emphasized that Iran’s cultural values prioritize the pursuit of knowledge, even if it requires traveling to distant regions.

He further stated that Iran aims to maximize the use of advanced technologies and share them with others.

“Nuclear technology should be employed to promote humanity and address societal issues,” Aref said.

He reaffirmed that Iran’s nuclear policy is independent, adding, “We do not consult with anyone or take instructions on this matter; whatever we achieve will also be shared with others.”

He emphasized that the country’s strategic framework has been approved by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, who has issued a fatwa on the subject.