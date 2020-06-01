Iran Urges US to Stop Violence, Let Americans Breathe

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has called on American officials and police to stop violence against their own people and let the US nation “breathe”.

“To the American people; the world has got heard your outcry over the state oppression; the world is standing with you,” Mousavi said in English during his Monday press briefing.

“The American regime is pursuing violence and bullying at home and abroad. We are greatly regretful to see along with the people across the world the violent instances that the US police have recently unfolded,” he added.

“We deeply regret to see the American people who peacefully seek respect and no more violence are suppressed indiscriminately and met with utmost violence,” Mousavi noted.

“And to the American officials and police: stop violence against your people, and let them breathe,” he added.

Mousavi also noted that the nationwide protests in the US are the result of years-long suppression of Americans and their voices, adding, “It is natural that the American people have had enough and risen in protest.”

He also urged the American officials and police to avoid further deployment of violence against the country’s people and asked them to stop restricting their freedoms.

The spokesman’s comments came as angry protests are raging on across the United States following the recent choking to death of unarmed African American George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Police have responded with teargas canisters and rubber bullets to the protests that have so far engulfed at least 30 US cities. Minnesota, where the murder took place, has even activated the National Guard against the protesters in a rare move.