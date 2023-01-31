Tuesday, January 31, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveParliament

Iranian parliament to debate bill banning comments contradictory to facts 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Parliament

Iran’s parliament is going to debate a bill proposed by MPs that would ban statements by people that contradict facts.

If signed into law, such statements will be punishable by third degree sentences including 10 to 15 years of imprisonment.

The jail term for people under the age of 18 will be 2 to 5 years at juvenile correction centers.

If someone is found guilty of such a crime and the crime constitutes corruption on earth, then they could even be sentenced to death.

The motion has drawn harsh criticism in Iran.

But the lawmakers who introduced it say it’s justified as in some European countries, anyone who questions the Holocaust, he will be sentenced to 25 years in prison.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks