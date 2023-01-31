Iranian parliament to debate bill banning comments contradictory to facts 

If signed into law, such statements will be punishable by third degree sentences including 10 to 15 years of imprisonment.

The jail term for people under the age of 18 will be 2 to 5 years at juvenile correction centers.

If someone is found guilty of such a crime and the crime constitutes corruption on earth, then they could even be sentenced to death.

The motion has drawn harsh criticism in Iran.

But the lawmakers who introduced it say it’s justified as in some European countries, anyone who questions the Holocaust, he will be sentenced to 25 years in prison.