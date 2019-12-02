Iranian, Omani FMs Hold Key Talks in Tehran

The meeting was held on Monday noon at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, and was focused on bilateral relations and regional developments.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed a broad range of bilateral subjects, as well as the regional and international issues. They also talked about the political, economic, scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

Highlighting Oman’s positive and constructive role as a neighbouring state, Zarif hailed the extensive and very good relations between the two countries, and also welcomed the expansion of ties in all fields.

Emphasizing the necessity of reducing tensions in the region, particularly in Yemen, Zarif said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran would welcome and support any move and initiative that comes with goodwill for the reduction of tensions in the region.”

He also highlighted the Islamic Republic of Iran’s fierce determination to hold talks with all regional countries, adding, “The Hormuz Peace Endeavour has been put forward to that end.”

Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi, for his part, said the current regional situation requires further dialogue and understanding, saying, “In this regard, holding an inclusive and comprehensive conference with the presence of all countries with a stake (in the region) could be helpful.”

The two sides discussed the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) initiative proposed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the UN General Assembly this year.

Kuwait’s Al-Jaridah newspaper had earlier reported that Bin Alawi’s trip to Iran would be aimed at expressing Muscat’s agreement with the HOPE initiative proposed by Iran.

Last month, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi announced that three countries have given positive written responses to President Rouhani’s letter, and others are reviewing the issue in group meetings.