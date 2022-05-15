Iranian official warns of danger from new Covid strains

Jamaati said people in Iran imagine the Covid pandemic is over while that is not the case.

He urged all Iranian to continue wearing masks in public places like vehicles, concerts, conferences and streets as well as in roofed places.

Jamaati also said all 5-11 year olds should get vaccinated. He added that people who face a high risk should also get their fourth shot of the vaccine.

The secretary of Iran’s Covid Scientific Committee noted that Iranian who have not received their third dose should do so quickly.

Meanwhile, Iranian Health Ministry figures on Sunday put the number of deaths in the past 24 hours at 8. The daily caseload was 368. The daily death toll from Covid has remained single-digit over the past few days.