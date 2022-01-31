Monday, January 31, 2022
type here...
IFP Exclusive

Iranian official: Covid 6th wave to reach climax in 4 weeks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

The secretary of Iran’s Coronavirus Scientific Committee has said the body has proposed that Covid-related restrictions such as working from home and preventing people from attending public places be put in place again.

Hamidreza Jamaati said such measures must be taken as soon as possible so the next wave of the disease can be contained to a large extent. 

He warned that it’s going to take 4 weeks before the sixth wave of Covid reaches its climax. 

Jamaati complained Iran’s National Taskforce for Fighting Covid relaxed protocols aimed at preventing a new wave of the Coronavirus and people did not observe them. 

According to him, all this caused Iran to be hit by another wave of Covid. 

Jamaati also spoke of measures put in place to treat Covid patients if the new cases soar. He said, “We in the Coronavirus Scientific Committee have updated the treatment protocol for Covid…this protocol stipulates that by setting up outpatient clinics, when we face the peak of disease, we will perform a three-day treatment using remdesevir …in this way, we can prevent a high rate of hospitalizations, as we did in the fifth wave of Covid and were able to provide necessary services to patients”. 

Jamaati’s comments come as the head of Parliament’s Health Commission has ruled out closure of schools and universities. Shahriari said in all countries of the world, educational institutions are among the last centers to be closed due to the Covid pandemic. 

He added that the destructive impacts of school closures will be known in the next 2 years. 

Previous articleSyria nabbed US teacher charged with helping Daesh bombers
Next articleSeveral blasts heard over Abu Dhabi sky

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks