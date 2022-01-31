Iranian official: Covid 6th wave to reach climax in 4 weeks

Hamidreza Jamaati said such measures must be taken as soon as possible so the next wave of the disease can be contained to a large extent.

He warned that it’s going to take 4 weeks before the sixth wave of Covid reaches its climax.

Jamaati complained Iran’s National Taskforce for Fighting Covid relaxed protocols aimed at preventing a new wave of the Coronavirus and people did not observe them.

According to him, all this caused Iran to be hit by another wave of Covid.

Jamaati also spoke of measures put in place to treat Covid patients if the new cases soar. He said, “We in the Coronavirus Scientific Committee have updated the treatment protocol for Covid…this protocol stipulates that by setting up outpatient clinics, when we face the peak of disease, we will perform a three-day treatment using remdesevir …in this way, we can prevent a high rate of hospitalizations, as we did in the fifth wave of Covid and were able to provide necessary services to patients”.

Jamaati’s comments come as the head of Parliament’s Health Commission has ruled out closure of schools and universities. Shahriari said in all countries of the world, educational institutions are among the last centers to be closed due to the Covid pandemic.

He added that the destructive impacts of school closures will be known in the next 2 years.