Iranian official urges caution against new substrain of Omicron as Covid cases rise

Dr. Seyyed Ahmad Tabatabaei said it is necessary that people and officials in Iran be vigilant. Dr. Tabatabaei added that unfortunately, the number of Covid cases in Iran increased in the past few weeks and this is noticeable in the color of cities in terms of risk from Covid.

He urged citizens to observe health protocols such as social distancing, avoiding shaking hands with others, and wearing masks.

The official noted that the symptoms of the new variant are similar to those of a cold.

On Saturday, Health Ministry figures showed that Covid had killed 37 people in the previous 24 hours. The number of new cases stood at 884.

Meanwhile, there are 18 red cities in Iran in terms of the Covid risk. Red denotes the highest level of risk. The number of orange, yellow and blue cities respectively stands at, 76, 227 and 127.

Covid has killed more than 145 thousand people in Iran since the global pandemic began in 2019.