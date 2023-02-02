Iranian nuclear chief: IAEA’s approach regrettable

While criticizing the leak of an IAEA report on Iran, Mohammad Easlami said the agency’s reports on world countries are never leaked to the media, unless they are on Iran.

Eslami added that the IAEA inspector’s interpretation of what had happened at Iran’s Fordow nuclear site was wrong but the inspector immediately reported the matter to the agency.

He added that Iran instantly gave an explanation of which a video is available.

The director of the AEOI noted that Iran’s response was relayed to the IAEA on the same day and the oversight body’s inspector also realized that he had made a mistake.

Eslami was speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate the 53rd exhibition of the country’s nuclear achievements.

He added that the exhibition is being held for explanation of Iran’s nuclear program at a time that allegations are increasingly being leveled against the Islamic Republic.

Eslami also said Iran is holding such events to prove that all claims that Iran’s nuclear program is not peaceful are wrong.

His comments came after the IAEA said its inspectors found a modification to an interconnection between two clusters of centrifuges that was substantially different from what Iran had declared to the agency.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi also announced in a statement that the change was “inconsistent with Iran’s obligations” under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and undermines the IAEA’s ability to “implement effective safeguards measures” at the Fordow site.