Iranian nomads: hardworking, brave people with no fixed abode

They are always on the move in different seasons as they migrate to find better pastures to feed their cattle.

Nomads’ main abode is Siah-Chador, which literally means “a black tent.” Made of goat hair, these black tents are strong, coarse and resistant to humid weather and cold.

Bakhtiari nomads are hard-working people who have always played a role in defending the country.

Stories of their bravery and sacrifices have been handed down from generation to generation.

The following images depict the lifestyle of these brave men and women:

1 of 36

READ MORE: