Iranian nomads: hardworking, brave people with no fixed abode

By IFP Editorial Staff

Nomadic life is completely different from that in villages and cities in Iran. Bakhtiari nomads are one of the nomadic tribes living in Iran. They live in the southwestern province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari and are stockbreeders.

They are always on the move in different seasons as they migrate to find better pastures to feed their cattle.

Nomads’ main abode is Siah-Chador, which literally means “a black tent.” Made of goat hair, these black tents are strong, coarse and resistant to humid weather and cold.

Bakhtiari nomads are hard-working people who have always played a role in defending the country.

Stories of their bravery and sacrifices have been handed down from generation to generation.

The following images depict the lifestyle of these brave men and women:

