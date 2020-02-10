A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 10

Abrar Newspaper:

1- AFP: Possibility of Trump’s Rogue Attack on Iran Increased after Impeachment Attempt

2- Iran Unveils Ra’ad 500 Missile, New Generation of Satellite Carrier

3- Turkey, Russia after New Adana Agreement: Rai al-Youm

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Hackers Launch Massive Attack against Iran’s ICT Infrastructure

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Approaching Last Days of FATF’s Final Deadline

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Idlib Bringing Syria’s Fate into Deadlock: Latest Syria Developments on the Ground

2- Economy One Step Away from FATF Blacklist

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Afghan Soldier Kills Eight US Terrorist Troops in East of Afghanistan

2- Entire Iran, Inspired by Soleimani, Will Pledge Allegiance to Imam Khomeini’s Cause on Tuesday

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Pledging Allegiance to Revolution on 40th Day of Gen. Soleimani’s Demise

2- Iran on Verge of Generational Leap in Building Missile

* Ra’ad 500, New Type of Missile Propeller Unveiled by IRGC

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Hackers Attack Communicative Infrastructure of Iran

2- Iran Trying to Mediate between Syria and Turkey

* Concerns Increased over Possible Military Conflict between Damascus, Ankara

3- Netanyahu Escapes Trial Thanks to Deal of Century

* Trump Opens Way for Israeli PM to Escape

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Return of Reformists

* Some Reformist Parties Will Field Candidates for Iran Elections 2020

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Zafar Satellite Launch Fails: Simorgh Carrier Fails to Place Zafar into Orbit

2- Gen. Soleimani’s Daughter, President Rouhani to Address 22 Bahman Demonstrators

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Rare Incident in Iran Economy: Official Warns about Dire Situation of Capital Formation