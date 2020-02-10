A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 10

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, February 10, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar Newspaper:
1- AFP: Possibility of Trump’s Rogue Attack on Iran Increased after Impeachment Attempt
2- Iran Unveils Ra’ad 500 Missile, New Generation of Satellite Carrier
3- Turkey, Russia after New Adana Agreement: Rai al-Youm
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Hackers Launch Massive Attack against Iran’s ICT Infrastructure
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Iran Approaching Last Days of FATF’s Final Deadline
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Idlib Bringing Syria’s Fate into Deadlock: Latest Syria Developments on the Ground
2- Economy One Step Away from FATF Blacklist
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Afghan Soldier Kills Eight US Terrorist Troops in East of Afghanistan
2- Entire Iran, Inspired by Soleimani, Will Pledge Allegiance to Imam Khomeini’s Cause on Tuesday
Khorasan Newspaper:
1- Pledging Allegiance to Revolution on 40th Day of Gen. Soleimani’s Demise
2- Iran on Verge of Generational Leap in Building Missile
* Ra’ad 500, New Type of Missile Propeller Unveiled by IRGC
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- Hackers Attack Communicative Infrastructure of Iran
2- Iran Trying to Mediate between Syria and Turkey
* Concerns Increased over Possible Military Conflict between Damascus, Ankara
3- Netanyahu Escapes Trial Thanks to Deal of Century
* Trump Opens Way for Israeli PM to Escape
Sazandegi Newspaper:
1- Return of Reformists
* Some Reformist Parties Will Field Candidates for Iran Elections 2020
Setareh Sobh Newspaper:
1- Zafar Satellite Launch Fails: Simorgh Carrier Fails to Place Zafar into Orbit
2- Gen. Soleimani’s Daughter, President Rouhani to Address 22 Bahman Demonstrators
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Rare Incident in Iran Economy: Official Warns about Dire Situation of Capital Formation