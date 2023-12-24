Iranian national team player killed in car accident, football league week postponed

In response to this grievous incident and in alignment with the collective sentiment of the clubs, the Football League organization has announced a poignant decision.

In a show of solidarity and deep sympathy towards the football fraternity and the bereaved family of the athlete, it has been agreed upon to postpone the upcoming seventh week of the league.

The week will be dedicated to honoring the memory of Melika Mohammadi, carrying her name and legacy forward.

The untimely loss of the player has sent shockwaves through the football community, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences from players, clubs, and fans alike.