Sunday, December 24, 2023
Iranian national team player killed in car accident, football league week postponed

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian football community mourns the devastating loss of Melika Mohammadi, a prominent player for the national team and Khatun-e Bam, in a heart-wrenching car accident.

In response to this grievous incident and in alignment with the collective sentiment of the clubs, the Football League organization has announced a poignant decision.

In a show of solidarity and deep sympathy towards the football fraternity and the bereaved family of the athlete, it has been agreed upon to postpone the upcoming seventh week of the league.

The week will be dedicated to honoring the memory of Melika Mohammadi, carrying her name and legacy forward.

The untimely loss of the player has sent shockwaves through the football community, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences from players, clubs, and fans alike.

