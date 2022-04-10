Iranian MPs call for US guarantee over JCPOA

The statement addressing President Ebrahim Raisi said the guarantee must also be approved by decision-making bodies in the US such as Congress.

The Iranian lawmakers noted that the US withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018 damaged Iran’s national interests.

Their statement also required the Iranian Foreign Ministry to obtain a guarantee from Washington that it will not trigger the snapback mechanism under different pretexts following the US’s return to the agreement.

The MPs said Iran must also raise the issue of banning any new sanctions on the Islamic Republic by the US and that sanctions lifted must not be reinstated.

According to the statement, Iran is entitled to export any amount of oil to any country as per quota set by OPEC and to receive revenues from crude sales through its banking system.

Meanwhile, Iran has a right to receive all its assets frozen in foreign countries as a result of the US sanctions and Washington must lift those bans so that the assets are released and transferred to Iran.

The statement noted that Iran will accept no bans on currency exchange or on investment in the country and the Iranian government has a right to verify the removal of these sanctions and also the lifting of bans on oil exports