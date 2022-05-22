Iranian MP: Western sides return to Vienna as they need a deal more than Iran

Abbaszadeh Meshkini said Iran’s top negotiator in Vienna Ali Bagheri Kani attended a meeting at the commission on Sunday morning.

He said, “Our understanding is that more than 80 percent of differences with the Western sides were resolved through verbal agreement during the negotiations.”

Abbaszadeh Meshkini maintained that the Western parties, especially the US, need a deal in Vienna more than Iran does and that’s why “I think we will leave this stage behind.” According to the Iranian lawmaker, an agreement is not far-fetched.

Abbaszadeh Meshkini said Iran seeks a better deal provided that the other sides are serious and have transparency, what they have failed to prove.

The Vienna talks have paused because the US insists on keeping the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on its so-called terrorist blacklist. Iran says it will never accept this as the IRGC is a redline for the Islamic Republic of Iran.