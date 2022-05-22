Sunday, May 22, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclear

Iranian MP: Western sides return to Vienna as they need a deal more than Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Vienna Talks

The spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy commission has said Iran has finished its job in Vienna and that the Western governments must return to complete their own.

Abbaszadeh Meshkini said Iran’s top negotiator in Vienna Ali Bagheri Kani attended a meeting at the commission on Sunday morning.

He said, “Our understanding is that more than 80 percent of differences with the Western sides were resolved through verbal agreement during the negotiations.”

Abbaszadeh Meshkini maintained that the Western parties, especially the US, need a deal in Vienna more than Iran does and that’s why “I think we will leave this stage behind.” According to the Iranian lawmaker, an agreement is not far-fetched.

Abbaszadeh Meshkini said Iran seeks a better deal provided that the other sides are serious and have transparency, what they have failed to prove.

The Vienna talks have paused because the US insists on keeping the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on its so-called terrorist blacklist. Iran says it will never accept this as the IRGC is a redline for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks