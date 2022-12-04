Iranian MP says Tehran to press ahead with 60% enrichment

Shahriar Heydari, a member of parliament’s national security commission noted that 60% uranium enrichment has always been a policy of the Islamic Republic.

Heydari added that the AEOI and the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, are cooperating with each other and the 60% enrichment is not unconventional and is in line with parliament’s Strategic Action Law.

According to the lawmaker, the legislative body approved the law to safeguard the Iranian people’s interests and get the sanctions removed.

Heydari however warned that Iran’s adversaries could use the 60% enrichment as a pretext against the country. He said the higher the enrichment’s grade, the sooner Iran will enter the cycle of different needs.

A key need, the MP noted, pertains to health and treatment.

Heydari maintained that Iran is not supposed to stop and see what the JCPOA signatories want, what decisions they make and when they will hold a meeting.

He said when those countries want to hold a meeting that would lead to a decision and action, Iran is ready.