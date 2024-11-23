Iranian MP calls for Tehran to leave NPT 

Head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament Ebrahim Azizi pointed to comments by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi about Iran’s options if its case is referred to the UN Security Council.

Azizi said just as Gharibabadi said, Tehran has a range of options at its disposal, which, among others, includes leaving the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, NPT.

Meanwhile, another Iranian lawmaker has said while leaving the NPT, Iran should increase the uranium enrichment grade and build a nuclear weapon as most Iranians support such a decision.

Bakhshayesh Ardestani argued that following the making of the atomic bomb, tension will continue between Iran and the adversaries for a maximum six months but when it’s done, nobody will dare to attack the country.

The Iranian lawmaker cited North Korea as an example to make his point, saying the North’s enemies do not attack it because it has nukes.

Ardestani also spoke about the anti-Iran sanctions, saying the nation is already grappling with many bans and Western governments cannot take more punitive measures if Iran proceeds to make an atomic weapon.

The comments by the two MPs come at a time when the recent anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA prompted Tehran to take some measures in retaliation including the launching of new advanced centrifuges at its Fordo and Natanz uranium enrichment facilities.