Saturday, December 23, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveParliamentViews

Iranian MP reacts strongly to Russia’s support for Arab states’ stance on three Iranian islands

By IFP Editorial Staff

An Iranian lawmaker has shown a strong reaction to Russia’s alignment with Arab countries regarding the three Iranian islands of the Lesser Tunb, the Greater Tunb and Abu Musa in the Persian Gulf.

“This is the second time that the Russians are not watching their mouths and are interfering in Iran’s territorial integrity,” said Ahmad Naderi on the X social media network.

“Russia should first be answerable for its occupation of Crimea and imposing a war on, and killing Ukrainian people,” he added.

“Kissing up to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) officials does not water down the issue of the Russians’ occupation,” he explained.

“The three islands are and will remain Iranian,” said the MP.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian had, in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, reiterated that the three islands are “integral parts” of the Iranian territory.

Amorabdollahian said Iran “rejects any claim by any party” on the three islands.

Russia has recently sided with the United Arab Emirates in its territorial dispute with Iran over the three Iranian islands.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks