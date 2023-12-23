Iranian MP reacts strongly to Russia’s support for Arab states’ stance on three Iranian islands

“This is the second time that the Russians are not watching their mouths and are interfering in Iran’s territorial integrity,” said Ahmad Naderi on the X social media network.

“Russia should first be answerable for its occupation of Crimea and imposing a war on, and killing Ukrainian people,” he added.

“Kissing up to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) officials does not water down the issue of the Russians’ occupation,” he explained.

“The three islands are and will remain Iranian,” said the MP.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian had, in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, reiterated that the three islands are “integral parts” of the Iranian territory.

Amorabdollahian said Iran “rejects any claim by any party” on the three islands.

Russia has recently sided with the United Arab Emirates in its territorial dispute with Iran over the three Iranian islands.