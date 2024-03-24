Sunday, March 24, 2024
Iranians honor victims of Russian terror attack by laying flowers at Russia’s embassy

By IFP Editorial Staff
Moscow Terror Attack

Some Iranian citizens have brought along toys as well as laid flowers and lit candles at the site of the Russian embassy in Tehran in memory of the victims of a terrorist attack at a concert hall outside the Russian capital Moscow.

Around 140 people were killed and scores wounded in the shooting rampage. The attackers dressed in camouflaged outfits entered the Crocus City Hall on Friday and opened fire there.

The Daesh terror group claimed responsibility, but authorities in Moscow have dismissed the assertion, emphasizing that the investigation is still underway to ascertain the culprits.

The Russian Federal Security Service has reported the detention of 11 suspects.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the four people directly involved in the attack were trying to flee to Ukraine when they were detained.

