Iranian president talks to Putin, sympathizes with Russians over terrorist attack

President Raisi on Saturday sympathized with the Russian nation and government, and categorically condemned the terrorist shooting attack on a concert hall near the Russian capital Moscow.

The Iranian president expressed Iran’s support for efforts by Russian officials to maintain national security of the country and called on the international community to take serious measures to punish the masterminds and perpetrators of the tragic incident.

Gunmen opened fire at the concert on Friday before a major fire spread through the theater. The assailants set the building on fire.

Several countries have condemned the deadly incident, claimed by Daesh terrorist group.