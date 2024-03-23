Saturday, March 23, 2024
Iranian president talks to Putin, sympathizes with Russians over terrorist attack

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has send a message of condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to express his grief over the terrorist attack on Friday that has so far left at least 115 people dead and 150 others injured.

President Raisi on Saturday sympathized with the Russian nation and government, and categorically condemned the terrorist shooting attack on a concert hall near the Russian capital Moscow.

The Iranian president expressed Iran’s support for efforts by Russian officials to maintain national security of the country and called on the international community to take serious measures to punish the masterminds and perpetrators of the tragic incident.

Gunmen opened fire at the concert on Friday before a major fire spread through the theater. The assailants set the building on fire.

Several countries have condemned the deadly incident, claimed by Daesh terrorist group.

