Saturday, April 20, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

Report: Iran to receive first batch of Russian Su-35s

By IFP Editorial Staff
Sukhoi SU-35

The Iranian air force will receive a number of Russian Su-35 fighter jets next week amid the confrontation between Tehran and the Israeli regime, Iran’s Students News Agency (ISNA) reported on Saturday.

The Washington Post had earlier reported that Russia will provide Iran with the modern fighter jets along with other defense equipment to repel any offensive by Israel or its ally the US.

The developments come as the region is holding its breath amid attacks and counterattacks by Tehran and Tel Aviv, which was triggered by an Israeli strike on the Iranian diplomatic site in Syria from the occupied Golan Heights earlier this month.

Last week, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida quoted an informed source as saying, Iran has already received the Russian Sukhoi 35 fighter jets, but it has not yet received the necessary parts to launch them.

Iran had secured a deal with Russia last year to purchase advanced Sukhoi-35 fighter jet amongst other arms deals with Moscow.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks