Report: Iran to receive first batch of Russian Su-35s

The Washington Post had earlier reported that Russia will provide Iran with the modern fighter jets along with other defense equipment to repel any offensive by Israel or its ally the US.

The developments come as the region is holding its breath amid attacks and counterattacks by Tehran and Tel Aviv, which was triggered by an Israeli strike on the Iranian diplomatic site in Syria from the occupied Golan Heights earlier this month.

Last week, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida quoted an informed source as saying, Iran has already received the Russian Sukhoi 35 fighter jets, but it has not yet received the necessary parts to launch them.

Iran had secured a deal with Russia last year to purchase advanced Sukhoi-35 fighter jet amongst other arms deals with Moscow.