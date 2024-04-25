Tehran, Moscow ink MoU to strengthen security cooperation

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian and his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, put their signatures on the document, during a meeting on the sidelines of the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

Under the MoU, Tehran and Moscow will work towards boosting their cooperation in various strategic areas.

Iran and Russia, as two close and strategic allies, have over the past years deepened their ties in different fields, including security and defense, despite being under heavy Western sanctions.

The 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues is being held in St. Petersburg on April 23-25, with the participation of delegates from 106 countries.

In a video address to the event, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his county’s readiness to forge close cooperation with all interested partners in ensuring global and regional security.

Undoubtedly, international terrorism remains one of the gravest threats of the 21st century, he said, warning that radical groups and intelligence agencies of certain countries perpetrate terrorist attacks in a bid to destabilize sovereign states and fuel interethnic and interreligious discord.