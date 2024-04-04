Thursday, April 4, 2024
Iran security chief reaffirms cooperation with Russia, China at SOC meeting

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Akbar Ahmadian

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the representative of Iran's Supreme Leader and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, engaged in significant discussions during his visit to Kazakhstan for the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries' security council secretaries.

Ahmadian met with Nikolai Patrushev, Russia’s National Security Council Secretary, expressing gratitude for Russia’s condemnation of recent attacks on Iranian consulate in Syria.
They further discussed joint counterterrorism efforts and projects like the North-South Corridor and support for Syria’s sovereignty.

Ahmadian also met with China’s Minister of Public Security, emphasizing the implementation of the 25-year strategic document between Iran and China.

China reiterated its condemnation of the embassy attack and emphasized strategic cooperation with Iran.

India and Pakistan’s support for Iran against terrorism was affirmed in Ahmadian’s meeting with the security chiefs of the two countries.

Tajikistan’s National Security Council Secretary echoed concerns over terrorism, emphasizing the need for enhanced cooperation within the Shanghai Organization.

