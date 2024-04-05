Friday, April 5, 2024
Iranian MP wants Pakistan to be held to account over terrorist attacks in southeast

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Border Guard

An Iranian lawmaker says Tehran should deal with Islamabad more seriously over the recent terrorist attacks carried out in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan by Pakistan-based terrorist groups.

Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini’s remarks came a day after armed militants staged attacks in the cities of Rask and Chabahar which left several Iranian security forces and militants dead.

The separatist Jaish al-Adl group, which is responsible for several terrorist attacks in the region bordering Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the Thursday attack.

Abbaszadeh Meshkini, who sits on the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, said, “Sometimes, worrying about paying huge expenses makes us not do what we need to do on time. We have to pay a big price for big achievements. We should discuss this issue more seriously and decisively with Pakistan.”

Iran has asked Pakistan several times to rein in the militants and not allow them to wage any attack against Iran from inside the Pakistani territory.

Relations between the two countries soured last year after Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Pakistan’s Balochistan province to target the terror outfit’s positions.

