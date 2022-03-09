Iranian MP: Iran’s red lines being observed in Vienna talks

Abbas Moqtadaei said the Iranian delegation has the necessary skills, and the foreign minister personally oversees the talks in Vienna that are taking place under the auspices of the Supreme National Security Council.

Moqtadaei also said given that negotiations are underway, everyone must be patient, adding the Islamic Republic has been able to speak decisively in the talks and its red lines have been clarified for other sides including the US.

The MP also said talks under the previous administration were conducted orally, so Europe and the United States reneged on their obligations but this time around things are different because the Iranian delegation has practical experience.

Moqtadaei added that chief Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri is an expert and advances the negotiations according to the instructions.

The lawmaker noted that the JCPOA and these negotiations are a national issue and it should not be reduced to a factional matter. Elsewhere, the MP said the Strategic Action to Lift Sanctions and Protect the Rights of the Iranian People Law has clarified the goal of the negotiations.