Sunday, March 6, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclear

Iranian MP: Iran to sign deal in Vienna only after resolution of differences

By IFP Editorial Staff
A member of the Iranian Parliament’s Foreign Policy and National Security Commission says the draft of the agreement between Iran and the P4+1 group is ready but a couple of differences remain.

Abolfazl Amouei said Iran will not sign the deal unless those differences are resolved.
The lawmaker added that Iran is demanding the US remove sanctions against the Islamic republic and enable international cooperation per Paragraph 29 of the deal.

Referring to the Russian foreign minister’s remarks about receiving a guarantee from the United States, he noted that is Russia’s demand from the US and has nothing to do with Iran.

Amouei noted that the US and Russia must resolve their differences with each other because it is about their bilateral relations that are currently affected by the Ukraine crisis.

He added that Iran has done its best to keep the Vienna talks away from the Ukraine crisis or developments in Eastern Europe.

“The fact is that today worries about the US adherence to its obligations are beyond Iran, and various countries are concerned about whether the Americans will stick by their commitments under this agreement if the nuclear deal, JCPOA, is revived, and in this regard, Iran wants to get a guarantee” Amouei noted.

He also said this is a logical demand and the Islamic Republic insists on obtaining guarantees for the sustainable implementation of the JCPOA

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 11

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks