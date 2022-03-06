Iranian MP: Iran to sign deal in Vienna only after resolution of differences

Abolfazl Amouei said Iran will not sign the deal unless those differences are resolved.

The lawmaker added that Iran is demanding the US remove sanctions against the Islamic republic and enable international cooperation per Paragraph 29 of the deal.

Referring to the Russian foreign minister’s remarks about receiving a guarantee from the United States, he noted that is Russia’s demand from the US and has nothing to do with Iran.

Amouei noted that the US and Russia must resolve their differences with each other because it is about their bilateral relations that are currently affected by the Ukraine crisis.

He added that Iran has done its best to keep the Vienna talks away from the Ukraine crisis or developments in Eastern Europe.

“The fact is that today worries about the US adherence to its obligations are beyond Iran, and various countries are concerned about whether the Americans will stick by their commitments under this agreement if the nuclear deal, JCPOA, is revived, and in this regard, Iran wants to get a guarantee” Amouei noted.

He also said this is a logical demand and the Islamic Republic insists on obtaining guarantees for the sustainable implementation of the JCPOA